Cyclones and Hawkeyes to clash in Ames on Saturday

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the college football season here in Iowa.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes will clash at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday.

The matchup comes after ticket issues led to long lines at the stadium on Saturday.

It happened at Iowa State’s first football game of the season against UNI.

Athletic Director Jamie Pollard apologized, explaining they were using a new system.

The Cyclones beat the Panthers, adding fuel to the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

Two freshman say this will be their first Cy-Hawk football experience.

Will Bartels, one Iowa State freshman, said it didn’t take long for him to buy into the frenzy of the rivalry.

But he’ll have to find another way to watch the game on Saturday because it’s sold out.

Other freshmen said they plan to tailgate and watch the game outside the stadium.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

