The Cy-Hawk rivalry is still of upmost importance for Iowans, and Australians, alike

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Joe Evans grew up in Ames, Cooper DeJean was raised on Odebolt, Tory Taylor was born over 9,000 miles away from the state of Iowa.

The Cy-Hawk games means just as much to Taylor as any of his teammates.

“My first game against Iowa State was in 2021. It was such a crazy atmosphere at the game. Those fans are absolutely crazy,” Taylor said. “There’s nothing better than beating an in-state rivalry team. It’s probably my favorite game of the year.”

Cooper DeJean says he grew up an Iowa fan, though many of his classmates backed the Cyclones.

“There’s a lot of trash talking in school,” DeJean said. “It was fun competition.”

Joe Evans has, perhaps the deepest connection to Iowa State. The sixth-year senior went to Ames High School.

“Me and Cade (McNamara) were talking about it Sunday. I was just telling him this is gonna be pretty crazy when you go to Ames,” Evans said. “It’s the biggest game in our state that happens once a year.”

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

