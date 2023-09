MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are working to restore electricity for some people in McGregor Tuesday morning.

The Mar-Mac Police Department confirmed the power outage in a Facebook post, saying a road construction crew hit a power line, causing the outage.

Police did not give a timetable for when power is expected to be restored.

⚡POWER OUTAGE - MC GREGOR We've received reports of a power outage in McGregor. After speaking with McGregor Municipal... Posted by Mar-Mac Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

