Cooler changes ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front passes east bringing down a more comfortable air mass.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Look for a northerly turn to the wind to push temperatures down to the 70s for highs on Tuesday. The weather stays quiet through the end of the week with a bump up in temperature in time for Cy-Hawk Saturday. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives early next with a slight shower chance on Sunday and Monday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.