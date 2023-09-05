Show You Care
Cooler changes ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front passes east bringing down a more comfortable air mass.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Look for a northerly turn to the wind to push temperatures down to the 70s for highs on Tuesday. The weather stays quiet through the end of the week with a bump up in temperature in time for Cy-Hawk Saturday. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives early next with a slight shower chance on Sunday and Monday. Have a great night!

