76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 76-year-old woman died in a crash Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened on Highway 1, south of Washington, at around 4:30 p.m.

The crash report said a car crossed the center line and crashed into another car.

The driver of the first car, Ann Gary, of Fairfield, died.

The crash remains under investigation.

