Working Iowa: Unimpaired Dry Bar hiring amid expansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new alcohol-free bar in downtown Cedar Rapids will mark it’s second location. Unimpaired Dry Bar first opened in Iowa City in 2020. The business is now hiring amid it’s recent expansion.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to being able to be creative when you’re working at Unimpaired,” said Amber Haines, Unimpaired Dry Bar Founder.

At Unimpaired, non-alcoholic drinks are anything but boring.

”All of our drinks are very crafty and we’re always excited to have new recipes and having our bartenders or mixologists try new things,” Haines explained.

The bar and restaurant is looking for more people who want to channel their creativity as a bartender. They’re also hiring more servers and cooks to make an array of pizzas. And like the bartenders, cooks have the opportunity to be creative too.

“Macaroni and cheese, we’ve put Cheetos on pizza, all sorts of things. So not only are we creative behind the bar with the cocktails and the mocktails, we’re creative in the kitchen as well,” said Haines.

Those wanting to apply can visit the Unimpaired website, or stop by one of the locations.

Unimpaired will train those hired.

“It’s good to have food and beverage background however we are totally willing to train A lot of our employees are college students who have never worked in a bar or the food and beverage business and we have no problem training,” said Haines.

It’s an opportunity to pour some creativity into a job at a growing establishment.

