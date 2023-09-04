Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Working Iowa: Unimpaired Dry Bar hiring amid expansion

A new alcohol-free bar in downtown Cedar Rapids will mark it’s second location. Unimpaired Dry Bar first opened in Iowa City in 2020. The business is now hiring
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new alcohol-free bar in downtown Cedar Rapids will mark it’s second location. Unimpaired Dry Bar first opened in Iowa City in 2020. The business is now hiring amid it’s recent expansion.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to being able to be creative when you’re working at Unimpaired,” said Amber Haines, Unimpaired Dry Bar Founder.

At Unimpaired, non-alcoholic drinks are anything but boring.

”All of our drinks are very crafty and we’re always excited to have new recipes and having our bartenders or mixologists try new things,” Haines explained.

The bar and restaurant is looking for more people who want to channel their creativity as a bartender. They’re also hiring more servers and cooks to make an array of pizzas. And like the bartenders, cooks have the opportunity to be creative too.

“Macaroni and cheese, we’ve put Cheetos on pizza, all sorts of things. So not only are we creative behind the bar with the cocktails and the mocktails, we’re creative in the kitchen as well,” said Haines.

Those wanting to apply can visit the Unimpaired website, or stop by one of the locations.

Unimpaired will train those hired.

“It’s good to have food and beverage background however we are totally willing to train A lot of our employees are college students who have never worked in a bar or the food and beverage business and we have no problem training,” said Haines.

It’s an opportunity to pour some creativity into a job at a growing establishment.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in...
Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Frontier Co-op, a leader of sustainably sourced and organic spices, herbs, botanicals and...
Working Iowa: Frontier Co-Op helps break barriers to employment
Working Iowa: A new career could be brewing at Big Grove
Big Grove is looking for more brewers and warehouse workers as the brewery continues to grow.
Working Iowa: A new career could be brewing at Big Grove
Dubuque police say the potential new cameras will help them investigate incidents in the area.
Dubuque looking to add more security cameras on Central Avenue to address crime