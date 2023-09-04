Show You Care
Town of North English is under a boil advisory

The town of North English has been placed under a “Boil Water Advisory” until further notice according to Mayor Dan Strohman.(Source: Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - The town of North English has been placed under a “Boil Water Advisory” until further notice according to Mayor Dan Strohman.

According to a post on “X” (Formerly Twitter), “With the holiday weekend, the boil advisory will not be over in time for school on Tuesday.”

English Valleys Community School District urges residents that have children to “please send a filled water bottle with your student to school on Tuesday.”

