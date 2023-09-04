Stickier feel to our hot temperatures for Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dew points are already up a bit this morning, and they’ll stay higher today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

This leads to muggier conditions generally, and could push heat index values toward or even a little higher than 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. Thermometer temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s again today with lots of sunshine expected, though we may start to see a few scattered clouds as the day goes on. With another day of hot temperatures, you’ll need to take them into consideration if you have Labor Day plans that take you outdoors. Don’t forget to drink some water, catch a break in cooler spots, and just generally don’t overdo it.

A cold front moves into the state later on Tuesday, giving us our first shot at some showers and storms in what feels like quite a while. Even then, the chance isn’t incredibly high, and the northern half or so of the viewing area is somewhat more favored for storms than the south. Most of Tuesday will be dry; think of dinnertime or even later into Tuesday night when we could start to see some storms affecting eastern Iowa.

The cold front will also drag in more reasonable temperatures for the end of the work and school week, though they still stay a little bit above normal for early September. Still, upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity again will be quite pleasant in comparison to what we’ve been seeing the past couple of days.

Next weekend starts off just a touch warmer, before a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday into Monday. This storm system may pull down even cooler temperatures by early next week, with highs potentially returning to the 70s across the area.

