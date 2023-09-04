Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Stickier feel to our hot temperatures for Labor Day

Expect hot temperatures to continue, with a bit more mugginess to the air today and tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dew points are already up a bit this morning, and they’ll stay higher today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

This leads to muggier conditions generally, and could push heat index values toward or even a little higher than 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. Thermometer temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s again today with lots of sunshine expected, though we may start to see a few scattered clouds as the day goes on. With another day of hot temperatures, you’ll need to take them into consideration if you have Labor Day plans that take you outdoors. Don’t forget to drink some water, catch a break in cooler spots, and just generally don’t overdo it.

A cold front moves into the state later on Tuesday, giving us our first shot at some showers and storms in what feels like quite a while. Even then, the chance isn’t incredibly high, and the northern half or so of the viewing area is somewhat more favored for storms than the south. Most of Tuesday will be dry; think of dinnertime or even later into Tuesday night when we could start to see some storms affecting eastern Iowa.

The cold front will also drag in more reasonable temperatures for the end of the work and school week, though they still stay a little bit above normal for early September. Still, upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity again will be quite pleasant in comparison to what we’ve been seeing the past couple of days.

Next weekend starts off just a touch warmer, before a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday into Monday. This storm system may pull down even cooler temperatures by early next week, with highs potentially returning to the 70s across the area.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in...
Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Expect hot temperatures to continue, with a bit more mugginess to the air today and tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast, Sunday, Evening September 3rd
we made it back into the mid-90s for your Sunday with lots of sunshine.
The 90s continue for your Labor Day
we made it back into the mid-90s for your Sunday with lots of sunshine.
First Alert Forecast