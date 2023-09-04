Shellsburg community coming together to help save beloved downtown mural

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A long-time mural in Shellsburg is looking to get a makeover.

”It is just well loved by residents of the community, those that have lived here their whole lives,” said Jill Hidinger

Hand-painted by the Thomas Cusack company, the 1920′s ‘Gold Medal Flour’ mural has been a staple in the downtown Shellsburg community for decades.

But, the beloved mural has diminished over the years. So, the Shellsberg Area Community Group started an in initiative to bring it back to life.

”The weather has taken its toll. We’ve attempted to have a local artist refresh it from time to time. It really needs to be totally refreshed and that’s our goal,” said Hidinger.

But getting there takes time and funds. So the group has turned to the community to help and one Shellsburg native has stepped up in a big way.

”I gave them several beers to try several recipes and this is the one that they thought fit the town the best,” said Steve Charlier, Millstream Brewing Co-Owner.

Steve Charlier grew up in Shellsburg and now is co-owner of Millstream Brewing in Amana.

He crafted up a special beer just for the project, the Pacesetter.

”Really wanted to find some different ways to support small town Iowa and the places I grew up. And so I knew that the Shellsburg Area Community Group was looking for some fundraiser ideas. So I approached him about a beer fundraiser, knowing that Iowans like a couple of things, they like their local small town and they like beer,” said Charlier.

A dollar of every can of Pacesetter sold is going toward restoring the mural.

And for Charlier, it’s as simple as local supporting local.

”Kind of makes me feel emotional. I mean, you know, I never lived in another town, until I left to go to college and just love the local community. It’s great to be able to come home when you are old enough to make a change and help do things for people and volunteer. I mean, that’s really what it’s about in these small communities,” he said.

Taking time to invest back into his hometown.

”I just want to come have a beer and look at it!” said Charlier.

