Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Jodi Huisentruit
Jodi Huisentruit(FOX5)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MASON CITY, IOWA (KTTC) – Mason City news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing 28 years ago. Now, a reward for information in what happened to her is doubling.

Private investigator Steve Ridge put out a new release Monday morning saying that he is doubling a $25,000 reward to $50,000.

In the news release, he says that when the $25,000 reward was announced in February, many new tips surfaced.

He says, “Money can be a powerful incentive to motivate someone who is otherwise reluctant to come forward. Time is not on our side, and we need to heat up this cold case.”

Huisentruit disappeared in the early the morning of June 27, 1995 while on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

Efforts to learn what happened to her have never stopped.

