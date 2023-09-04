Show You Care
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity

University of Iowa student Makena Solberg filed a lawsuit claiming she was the victim of a "coordinated and planned" rape at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit against two former University of Iowa frat members accused of raping a student during a party and then sharing pictures of the assault has been moved to Tama County due to media publicity. Meanwhile, one of those accused is suing 2 dozen people for libel and slander.

Makena Solberg filed the lawsuit against Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI, along with two former members, Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan. Solberg publicly accused Steggen and Meloan of raping her while she was intoxicated during a frat party at FIJI on the University of Iowa campus in 2020. The lawsuit claims the men took pictures without Solberg’s consent and shared them widely.

Steffen and Meloan admit having sex with Solberg but argue it was consensual. Both men are countersuing Solberg for defamation.

WATCH: Makenna Solberg shares her allegations of rape in 2021

A Johnson County judge ruled media and other publicity of the allegations has “created a presumption of prejudice against the Defendants” making a fair trial in Johnson County impossible. The judge referenced protests outside the FIJI house that followed the public accusations.

“Many of the online postings are far from objective, and contain inflammatory comments which call for violence against the accused as well as destruction of property,” the judge wrote in ordering the trial moved to Tama County.

The case had been set for trial for November 2024 but that will likely change with the change in venue to Tama County.

Carson Steffen is charged with first-degree harassment in a separate criminal case. He is accused of posting a photo of the incident on Snapchat. A trial date in that case has not been set.

LIBEL LAWSUIT

In a separate filing, Jacob Meloan filed a lawsuit against 2 dozen people - many of them current or former University of Iowa students - accusing them of libel and slander for calling him a rapist in online or in-person comments.

The lawsuit does not give specific examples of the comments in the lawsuit filed last week but says they include online petitions and messages directly to Meloan and his family. The lawsuit says the comments are continuing today and caused Meloan to leave the University of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

