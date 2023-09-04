Show You Care
Owner sues engineering firm after Davenport building collapse

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa's health agency said Monday, July 31, 2023, that three men killed in the collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation.(Erin Hooley | AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
By Jenna Webster
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - The owner of a building at the center of a deadly collapse in Davenport filed a lawsuit against the engineering firm which inspected the building.

The west wall collapsed at an apartment complex called the Davenport in downtown on May 28th.

The collapse killed three men: Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.

Andrew Wold accuses Select Structural Engineering of negligence and breach of contract.

He said he hired the firm in February 2023 to inspect the building, including the west wall.

He claims the collapse could’ve been prevented if he was notified of the danger the wall posed.

Wold’s been named a defendant in half a dozen lawsuits filed by people affected in the collapse.

Select Structural is a defendant as well.

