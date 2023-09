MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 43-year-old woman.

Police said Jennifer Mayberry was last seen at her home on August 31st.

Police said she is 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds.

She has red hair, hazel eyes and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information should call Marion police.

