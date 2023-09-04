Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One hurt, smoke alarms and sprinklers praised in Iowa City apartment fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt but firefighters praised the working smoke detectors and sprinkler system for helping save lives in an Iowa City apartment fire Labor Day morning.

The fire started shortly after 4 AM Monday in an apartment on Shannon Drive. Firefighters found one person inside a 3rd-floor apartment and treated him on the scene before sending him to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters say the fire was already put out before crews arrived by a sprinkler system and that smoke alarms had alerted other occupants to escape.

“This incident demonstrated the importance of functional smoke alarms and sprinkler systems,” fire officials said in a news release about the fire. “Please ensure whichever of these devices are in your home are in good working order.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping two people who are not able to live in their apartment.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate Grand Mound previously reported missing man

Latest News

Dubuque is narrowing down new names for a park that was once named for a Russian sister city.
Dubuque City Council to review park naming policy after controversy
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate Grand Mound previously reported missing man
Frontier Co-Op is hiring.
Working Iowa: Frontier Co-Op