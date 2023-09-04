One hurt, smoke alarms and sprinklers praised in Iowa City apartment fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt but firefighters praised the working smoke detectors and sprinkler system for helping save lives in an Iowa City apartment fire Labor Day morning.

The fire started shortly after 4 AM Monday in an apartment on Shannon Drive. Firefighters found one person inside a 3rd-floor apartment and treated him on the scene before sending him to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters say the fire was already put out before crews arrived by a sprinkler system and that smoke alarms had alerted other occupants to escape.

“This incident demonstrated the importance of functional smoke alarms and sprinkler systems,” fire officials said in a news release about the fire. “Please ensure whichever of these devices are in your home are in good working order.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping two people who are not able to live in their apartment.

