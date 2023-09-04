Show You Care
One dead in fiery crash on Labor Day

330th Street east of Brandon closed underneath I-380
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRANDON, Iowa (KCRG) - BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-380 in Buchanan County on Labor Day morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle went off the road on I-380 at 330th Street at the Brandon exit just around 6:25 AM Monday and “burst into flames”. The crash scene blocked 330th Street underneath the I-380 overpass. That stretch of road is expected to be closed for several hours while the ramps on and off I-380 are still open.

The name of the driver and any potential cause of the crash has not been released as the investigation continues.

