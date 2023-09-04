Northern Iowa’s offense struggled against Iowa State in season opener

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Northern Iowa struggled in their season opener against Iowa State as the Panthers fell 30-9 on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

It was simply not quarterback Theo Day’s day against the Cyclones. The redshirt senior completed 16 of 34 passes throwing two interceptions and was sacked five times.

Head coach Mark Farley said he felt like the energy was sucked out of his team following Iowa State’s early pick six, but he’ll need his quarterback to help get his team back on track.

“The good ones can overcome adversity and overcome days like this and move on and move out. The other ones don’t. It lingers on them. I anticipate [Day] will move on and he’ll have to,” Farley said. “At the same time, the protection and some of that stuff, too, was lacking in critical situations. So, let’s not point the finger at [Day]. I just think that everybody’s got to take a share in the defeat.”

