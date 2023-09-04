Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Northern Iowa’s offense struggled against Iowa State in season opener

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Northern Iowa struggled in their season opener against Iowa State as the Panthers fell 30-9 on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

It was simply not quarterback Theo Day’s day against the Cyclones. The redshirt senior completed 16 of 34 passes throwing two interceptions and was sacked five times.

Head coach Mark Farley said he felt like the energy was sucked out of his team following Iowa State’s early pick six, but he’ll need his quarterback to help get his team back on track.

“The good ones can overcome adversity and overcome days like this and move on and move out. The other ones don’t. It lingers on them. I anticipate [Day] will move on and he’ll have to,” Farley said. “At the same time, the protection and some of that stuff, too, was lacking in critical situations. So, let’s not point the finger at [Day]. I just think that everybody’s got to take a share in the defeat.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Robert Becker, 37.
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide

Latest News

Rocco Becht as QB
Matt Campbell praises Rocco Becht’s efficiency in Iowa State’s season opener
Cade McNamara helps Hawkeyes win season opener, still battling through injury
Cade McNamara helps Hawkeyes win season opener, still battling through injury
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Cade McNamara throws for two touchdowns in his debut as No. 25 Iowa defeats Utah State 24-14
Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) walks off the field after an NCAA college...
Jeremiah Cooper’s early pick-six sets the defensive tone in Iowa State’s 30-9 win over Northern Iowa