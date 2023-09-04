Show You Care
National Motorcycle Museum’s last day in Anamosa Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday is the last day people will get to enjoy the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

It will be shutting its doors after more than 30 years.

In January, the museum announced it would be closing due to financial issues.

It struggled over the past few years as staff tried to work through the death of its co-founder in 2017, and months-long closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will officially close Tuesday.

An auction going from Wednesday to Sunday plans to sell off most of the displays.

The building will then be put up for sale.

