Matt Campbell praises Rocco Becht’s efficiency in Iowa State’s season opener

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - There were a lot of young guns who played in Iowa State’s season opening 30-9 victory against Northern Iowa. One of those was redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht who earned the starting job for the Cyclones.

Although it took ISU’s offense some time to find their rhythm, Becht finished 10 for 13 through the air with 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He said seeing his defense go out and score first to start the game, helped him relax.

Head coach Matt Campbell liked what he saw from the young QB and believes week one was a good building block for a group that has a number of new faces.

“I think it’s just being relaxed and being calm in the moment and being present. That’s probably the biggest thing,” Becht said he learned from his first start. “Just breathing and playing play by play, that’s probably the biggest thing that helped me.”

“He made a couple of great throws, maybe a hair off on a couple other ones, but I just thought great efficiency. He used his legs when he got an opportunity to, too. He was really cramping up in the second half, so you would have loved to see him at full strength in the second half, but just poised,” Campbell said.

The Cyclones host the Hawkeyes on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

