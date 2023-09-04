Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Labor Day Picnic a celebration of union workers

Despite the heat-- Monday’s Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic had a good turnout.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the heat-- Monday’s Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic had a good turnout.

Labor Day is a holiday that was pushed for and enforced by union workers and union members in Cedar Rapids say the holiday feels like a nod of respect for them.

“We’ve been able to afford our house payment. We’ve been able to afford fairly decent cars. We have financial stability. I don’t sit and have sleepless nights trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” said Russ Jaeger, a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Jaeger has been a part of the union for 32 years. He said his union has ensured he has good insurance and top-of-the-line pay for the industry.

“If you’re not represented by a union contract, your boss could come in and give you a pay cut as much as he wants tomorrow. He could give you a ten-dollar-an-hour pay cut. He could quit and stop paying insurance for you. He has the freedom to do that. A union protects you,” Jaeger said.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council invited union workers to its annual Labor Day Picnic.

The executive director of the council said the increased number of workers strikes across the country this summer could stem from an awakening in workers post-pandemic.

“When you look at the inequity that is taking place over the years with worker productivity being at all-time highs for a long time and then CEO pay and management pays versus the average worker pay, there’s been an awakening in the country,” said Rick Moyle, the executive director of the Hawkeye Area Labor Council said. “People are waking up to a system that is not built for them, and it should be. “

Moyle said he sees a future where more industries organize and unionize to fight for equality in the workplace.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game

Latest News

She started her lemonade stand in 2020 after her grandmother's cat got sick
Vinton girl raises thousands for animal shelter with lemonade stand
Despite the heat-- Monday’s Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic had a good turnout.
Union workers attend Labor Day Picnic
Iowa City fire leaves one injured
Iowa City fire leaves one injured
Firey Buchanan County crash
One dead in Buchanan County crash