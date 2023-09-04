Labor Day Picnic a celebration of union workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the heat-- Monday’s Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic had a good turnout.

Labor Day is a holiday that was pushed for and enforced by union workers and union members in Cedar Rapids say the holiday feels like a nod of respect for them.

“We’ve been able to afford our house payment. We’ve been able to afford fairly decent cars. We have financial stability. I don’t sit and have sleepless nights trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” said Russ Jaeger, a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Jaeger has been a part of the union for 32 years. He said his union has ensured he has good insurance and top-of-the-line pay for the industry.

“If you’re not represented by a union contract, your boss could come in and give you a pay cut as much as he wants tomorrow. He could give you a ten-dollar-an-hour pay cut. He could quit and stop paying insurance for you. He has the freedom to do that. A union protects you,” Jaeger said.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council invited union workers to its annual Labor Day Picnic.

The executive director of the council said the increased number of workers strikes across the country this summer could stem from an awakening in workers post-pandemic.

“When you look at the inequity that is taking place over the years with worker productivity being at all-time highs for a long time and then CEO pay and management pays versus the average worker pay, there’s been an awakening in the country,” said Rick Moyle, the executive director of the Hawkeye Area Labor Council said. “People are waking up to a system that is not built for them, and it should be. “

Moyle said he sees a future where more industries organize and unionize to fight for equality in the workplace.

