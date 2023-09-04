Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop

Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop
Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop(Hope Merritt)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Iowa (KCCI) - For months, most of Iowa experienced some level of drought KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. Drought has been an ongoing concern for Iowa’s farmers, and it will also impact the fall harvest.

Around 30,000 people visit Howell’s Pumpkin Patch in Cumming every year. Despite the dry conditions this year, the farmers say there will be enough pumpkins for everyone.

This year is Fred Howell’s 25th year farming pumpkins. He’s the fifth generation taking care of this family farm that offers a range of attractions.

The pumpkins fill up 20 acres, along with squash and gourds. Howell says less moisture means smaller pumpkins, but the drought will not stop people from the fun this fall.

“It’s stressful. You know, you’re still a farmer. You still worry about it. Once the pumpkins were up, it was OK. I mean, they wilt during the day and perk back up at night,” said Howell.

The pumpkins are almost ready; the patch will be open for the season starting Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Robert Becker, 37.
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide

Latest News

Police looking for missing man
Police looking for missing man
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Waterloo police respond to shooting on Saturday Afternoon
Waterloo police respond to shooting on Saturday Afternoon
Campers brave dangerous heat for Labor Day weekend
Campers brave dangerous heat for Labor Day weekend