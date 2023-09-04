Hot again Tuesday, but cooler temperatures are on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a hot afternoon across Eastern Iowa with high temperatures and heat indexes in the 90s.

Tonight will be quiet and warm with lows only cooling into the 70s. Highs on Tuesday will be very similar to what we had on Monday, reaching the 90s. Heat indexes will mainly reach the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, however a few places could have heat indexes rise into the hundreds. Since we’ve already had several heat waves since the start of summer, everyone should know to drink lots of water and take lots of breaks if you’re spending time in the heat.

Thankfully, change is on the way as a cold front move through Iowa Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will bring in a chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday with a higher chance on Tuesday night. However, less than half an inch of rainfall accumulation is expected over the area. After the cold front moves through it will also be cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected Wednesday and through next weekend.

