‘Harmonies 4 Hope’ highlights, shares resources for suicide prevention

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The non-profit CommUnity Crisis Services hosted a concert in Iowa City raising awareness about suicide prevention.

The event “Harmonies 4 Hope” at Big Grove Brewery featured a number of local musicians.

During it, some people shared how mental health struggles have impacted their loved ones.

Staff at CommUnity Crisis Services help answer the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline which began in July of 2022, in just its first year the line has seen a massive increase in use.

Communications Manager for CommUnity Crisis Services Emma Huntzinger said this event was a platform to share critical resources.

“We wanted to show people that this is this isn’t a distant issue this is something that happens right here in our community and we really encourage people to check in on their loved ones,” said Huntzinger.

September is known as Suicide Prevention Month.

If you are concerned about yourself or a friend, call or text the crisis line at 988 or chat with a counselor. If you need a counselor dispatched to your location, call 1-855-581-8111 and ask for mobile crisis. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7/365.

