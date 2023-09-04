Show You Care
Founder of Starts Right Here testifies in murder trial

On Tuesday, a trial will resume for the 19-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit.
By Pepper Purpura
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Tuesday, a trial will resume for the 19-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit.

Preston Walls is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for the shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines in January 2023.

Prosecutors said he shot 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr.

The shooting also hurt the nonprofit’s founder, Will Keeps.

During testimony last Friday, Keeps recounted what led up to the deadly incident.

“I’m laying there. I’m seeing all the kids run out screaming and I couldn’t do nothing,” Keeps said. “I thought I was going to die.”

Keeps said he knew Walls was having problems with Dameron, and was trying to mediate.

When Dameron made a music video that allegedly offended Walls, tensions escalated.

Keeps said he was afraid this might cause violence, so he took them aside again.

But that didn’t stop Walls from bringing a gun into the building.

Keeps was shot in his hip and finger.

“I was like, ‘You’re shooting me,’” Keeps said. “He shot me twice.”

19-year-old Bravon Tukes is also charged in the shooting.

Investigators said he was Walls’ getaway driver.

He has pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set for October 2023.

