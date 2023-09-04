FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has located a man reported missing out of Grand Mound.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, 83-year-old James Lawyer, who has dementia, was reported missing Sunday. He was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th Street, deputies said.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Grand Mound Fire Department, and Clinton County Emergency Management, utilizing aircraft and drones equipped with “Forward Looking Infrared” technology, resumed searching corn fields near Lawyer’s residence, according to a media release.

Then, around 5 a.m., an aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol detected a heat signature in a nearby cornfield, the media release stated. The aircraft detected the drones in the area of the heat signature, which confirmed the heat signature to be Lawyer.

He was taken from the cornfield by Genesis Ambulance to Genesis in DeWitt where he was treated and remains in good condition, according to deputies.

