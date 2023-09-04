Dubuque to discuss tax credits for developing former school, warehouse into apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is set to look at two different memorandums that would allow vacant properties to be rehabilitated and revitalized as apartments.

The first memorandum that the Council will discuss is whether or not to hold a hearing on September 18th, 2023 that would develop the former Holy Ghost Elementary building in the 2900 block of Central into 18 new market-rate rental units. The Holy Ghost Parish sold the school in 2011, where it’s been vacant since. The school had previously sustained fire damage in 2018, but the owner says the school structure is sound. A different proposal to develop the building into apartments fell through in 2019.

The Council will also decide whether or not to hold a meeting that would discuss giving grants and tax incentives to a developer who wants to make a vacant property in the 800 block of Jackson Street into 126 apartments.

Both development agreements would require the developer to accept applications from prospective tenants with housing choice vouchers.

