Dubuque City Council to review park naming policy after controversy

Dubuque is narrowing down new names for a park that was once named for a Russian sister city.
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The task of renaming a city park has prompted a review of policies after Dubuque’s City Council rejected the recommendation of its Parks and Recreation Commission.

The discussion for Tuesday’s city council meeting centers on the renaming of Pyatigorsk Park in Dubuque, which had been named for Dubuque’s Russian Sister City. The city sought to change the name after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After a lengthy review process, the Dubuque Parks and Rec Advisory Commission recommended the name “Jaycees Park”. However, the City Council rejected that name and opted instead for “Siter City Park”.

In a letter to the city council, the chair of the Park and Recreation Commission expressed confusion at the decision “even though we spent many commission meeting hours, listened to many passionate people and careful consideration”.

The letter requests a review of the guidelines and process for future park naming. The city is set to open three mini parks that would go through the naming process.

