Confusion over new ticket system during ISU season opener

Northern Iowa’s offense struggled against Iowa State in season opener
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University is apologizing to fans after its new ticketing system caused confusion during its season opener over the weekend.

Ahead of the season, Iowa State introduced a new system to scan tickets.

In an email to ticket holders, it said it would issue all game tickets digitally to fans.

The email also stated screenshots of barcodes would not be valid.

The new system caused some confusion on Saturday, leading to long lines to get into Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard apologized Sunday, saying in part:

“After successfully piloting 20 turnstile scanners at Gate 2 a year ago, the decision was made to expand their use this season to Gates 1 and 3. Unfortunately, the combination of many fans arriving closer to kickoff, our staff’s inability to help fans understand the technology, and the excessive heat, came together to create a perfect storm of poor customer service. ”Please accept my apology for the inconveniences we caused for many of you yesterday. We do appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through improvements for this week’s game.”

The Cyclones would go on to win their season opener against the UNI Panthers 30 to 9.

