Cedar Rapids tattoo artist raises money for Maui wildfire victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Maui residents are continuing to recover after wildfires devastated the island last month. People across the country, including here in Iowa, are doing what they can to help.

“I’m actually licensed to tattoo in Hawaii,” said Jason Evans, owner of Neon Dragon in Cedar Rapids. “I go out there, I love that style.”

Evans doesn’t love the Hawaiian islands just for their style, though.

“I’ve got friends that own shops in Lahaina,” he said. “My cousin and I FaceTimed the other day, so it was nice to see him and know that he’s okay and safe.”

His connection to the islands is why he held a fundraiser at his shop Sunday.

“I’m just trying to raise money for my family, my friends, and send money directly to them, not through any organizations or, you know, corporations that might take out percentages. This is: 100% of the mone, going straight to the people of Lahaina.”

Rachel Croxell was one of those getting a tattoo, just a few months after she’d seen the island for herself.

“We actually just visited Lahaina back in May,” said Croxell. “I’m always down to support a good cause, especially something that has meaning. The place that I visited before is completely destroyed and it breaks my heart.”

The flowers getting inked on people’s skin raised money for those in Hawaii, but Evans hoped the designs served as reminders, too.

“The funny thing about it is Hawaii is part of the United States, but it’s so far out there,” said Evans. “People are concerned of course here with things like the hurricanes in Florida and, you know, stuff going on in California and everything, but Hawaii is part of the United States too, and we need to take care of our people.”

