Cade McNamara helps Hawkeyes win season opener, still battling through injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara couldn’t have asked for a better start in the black in gold. The fifth-year senior helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 24-14 opening victory over Utah State on Saturday.

However, ahead of the game, McNamara was listed as questionable. After Iowa’s victory, he admitted he was not 100 percent heading into the Hawkeyes’ season opener.

Despite suffering a quad injury during practice, the Michigan transfer completed 17 of 30 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He did exit the game early which was a coaches decision, but his injury could linger throughout the season.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said it’s something they will have to continue to manage on a week to week basis.

“The one thing I know about Cade and I haven’t been around him that long, but he’s an extremely mentally tough guy and extremely competitive. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can’t be effective - that I think was the biggest thing for us as coaches. We have to make that decision. The medical staff dictates whether he can have that opportunity or not. If he can play effectively and lead our team, we’re all for it,” Ferentz said.

“To be honest, I think the offensive line really kept me protected today. A lot of those plays, I was getting into my second hitch and there’s still no one within three yards of me,” McNamara explained. “There are times I’m going to be put in a position on the field that I’m going to have to work a little harder, put my body in certain positions, so that’s just kind of part of the healing process. When you have a soft tissue injury, I have to battle through these things.”

Iowa will visit Iowa State on Saturday.

