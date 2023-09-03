Show You Care
Waterloo police respond to shooting on Saturday Afternoon

Waterloo Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a shooting at E. 4th St. and Mulberry
Waterloo Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a shooting at E. 4th St. and Mulberry(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:51 PM on Saturday September 2nd, Waterloo Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a shooting at E. 4th St. and Mulberry. When Police and Fire Personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered a male victim who had been shot and began performing life saving measures. The male was transported to Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

This is an active case and if you have any information you are asked to call the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4140 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS.

