Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police looking for missing man

83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in...
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th St., wearing blue plaid pants and a red sweater.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th St., wearing blue plaid pants and a red sweater.

He is 5-foot-seven and about 150 pounds. Police say he is hard of hearing and has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211 option 2.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Robert Becker, 37.
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 2

Latest News

Waterloo Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a shooting at E. 4th St. and Mulberry
Waterloo police respond to shooting on Saturday Afternoon
Man Accused of pushing juvenile into a fire pit is now in custody.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks some hot temperatures and an...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, September 3