Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Morley celebrates sesquicentennial with two days of festivities

Morley celebrates sesquicentennial with two days of festivities
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morley, Iowa (KCRG) -A small town in Eastern Iowa is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary this weekend.

The town is located just a few miles southeast of Anamosa and was founded back in 1873.

It’s home to about 100 people.

Some of the festivities include face painting, parade, arts and crafts, and a cake walk.

Organizers say events like this help bring the community closer.

“Those kind of social engagements that’s a really important thing for people to come together to talk to exchange information about family members that sense of community that kind of that sense of kind of you know local culture.’ said one organizer and 7 year resident of Morley William Roller

The festivities continue into September 3rd, with a discussion of the town’s history and a talent show at 1:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Cedar Rapids teen and his mom charged in Marion shooting
Iowa Statehouse dome.
Iowa’s new Child Labor Law ‘inconsistent’ with federal law
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Hannah Priest
Iowa daycare provider charged in death of child
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Hawkeye fans sweat through scorching season opener
Hawkeye fans sweat through scorching season opener
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide
Morley celebrates sesquicentennial with two days of festivities
Morley celebrates sesquicentennial with two days of festivities
Hawkeye fans sweat through scorching season opener
Hawkeye fans sweat through scorching season opener