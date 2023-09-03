Morley celebrates sesquicentennial with two days of festivities

Morley, Iowa (KCRG) -A small town in Eastern Iowa is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary this weekend.

The town is located just a few miles southeast of Anamosa and was founded back in 1873.

It’s home to about 100 people.

Some of the festivities include face painting, parade, arts and crafts, and a cake walk.

Organizers say events like this help bring the community closer.

“Those kind of social engagements that’s a really important thing for people to come together to talk to exchange information about family members that sense of community that kind of that sense of kind of you know local culture.’ said one organizer and 7 year resident of Morley William Roller

The festivities continue into September 3rd, with a discussion of the town’s history and a talent show at 1:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.