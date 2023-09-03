Show You Care
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) -On Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at 10:35 AM, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch responded to a call of a juvenile who received severe burns. Callers were at the splash pad and stated that the juvenile came from 1003 1st St. in Palo.

When deputies arrived, it was determined that the juvenile received burns when an adult male shoved the juvenile into a fire pit.                

On Sunday, the adult male later identified as Christopher Maas, age 42, turned himself in at the Cedar Rapids Police Station and was taken into custody by Linn County Deputies. Maas is facing charges of Interference with Official Acts and Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury.                

This incident is still ongoing for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

