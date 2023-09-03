Even hotter days to end the Labor Day weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures climb a little more as we wrap up the holiday weekend, with quiet conditions hanging around, too.

Highs today will approach the mid to upper 90s for most, with an overall look and feel to the day’s weather conditions that will be similar to Saturday. A bit of a southwest breeze develops by the afternoon, and dew points stay relatively low near 60 degrees. We also will make a run at record highs in a few locations today, but our forecast currently keeps us just short of those.

Temperatures approach record highs on Sunday for parts of eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Monday keeps the trend of similar weather going, though we will start to see dew points move higher due to a more directly southerly wind tapping into some moisture to our south. Expect things to be muggier, especially into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

During the next few days as temperatures remain high, make sure to not overdo it outdoors and get into any heat-related illness issues. Drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors, and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Even though we’re not talking about heat index values about 105, prolonged time in air temperatures this warm can eventually take its toll.

The cold front that moves in late Tuesday will give us a shot at some showers and storms by evening into Tuesday night. The northern half of the area is somewhat more favored than the south during this time. We’ll have to keep our eye on whether any storms could get strong; right now the chance for severe weather appears fairly low.

Temperatures behind this storm system will trend closer to normal, but still finishing a bit above that level for this time of year. Low to mid 80s return Wednesday through the rest of the 9-day forecast. Most of those days feature a lot of sunshine and dry conditions, too.

The exception to that rule will be next Sunday into Monday, when a few slight chances for showers and storms make a return. Unfortunately, this time period won’t be the drought-buster that we desperately need.

