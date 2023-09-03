Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Even hotter days to end the Labor Day weekend

Close to record highs in some spots today, a couple of more hot days to follow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures climb a little more as we wrap up the holiday weekend, with quiet conditions hanging around, too.

Highs today will approach the mid to upper 90s for most, with an overall look and feel to the day’s weather conditions that will be similar to Saturday. A bit of a southwest breeze develops by the afternoon, and dew points stay relatively low near 60 degrees. We also will make a run at record highs in a few locations today, but our forecast currently keeps us just short of those.

Temperatures approach record highs on Sunday for parts of eastern Iowa.
Temperatures approach record highs on Sunday for parts of eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

Monday keeps the trend of similar weather going, though we will start to see dew points move higher due to a more directly southerly wind tapping into some moisture to our south. Expect things to be muggier, especially into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

During the next few days as temperatures remain high, make sure to not overdo it outdoors and get into any heat-related illness issues. Drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors, and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Even though we’re not talking about heat index values about 105, prolonged time in air temperatures this warm can eventually take its toll.

The cold front that moves in late Tuesday will give us a shot at some showers and storms by evening into Tuesday night. The northern half of the area is somewhat more favored than the south during this time. We’ll have to keep our eye on whether any storms could get strong; right now the chance for severe weather appears fairly low.

Temperatures behind this storm system will trend closer to normal, but still finishing a bit above that level for this time of year. Low to mid 80s return Wednesday through the rest of the 9-day forecast. Most of those days feature a lot of sunshine and dry conditions, too.

The exception to that rule will be next Sunday into Monday, when a few slight chances for showers and storms make a return. Unfortunately, this time period won’t be the drought-buster that we desperately need.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Linn County Sheriff’s Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
Robert Becker, 37.
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 2

Latest News

Close to record highs in some spots today, a couple of more hot days to follow.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hot for Labor Day Weekend
Hot for Labor Day Weekend
Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s and a mostly clear sky. We'll...
First Alert Forecast