Cedar Rapids man faces charges after stealing and crashing a car

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 37-year-old Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police say he stole a vehicle and crashed it into a home.

Police responded to 4515 Martin Court Northwest just before 11:30 Friday night for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police say they found the vehicle driving on the road and tried to stop it. That’s when police say the driver, Robert Becker, lost control and crashed into a home at 909 Wiley Boulevard Northwest.

Officials say Becker tried to run away before police arrested him. The home is badly damaged from the crash. Becker is charged with second degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and operating while intoxicated, among other charges.

