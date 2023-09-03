Cedar Rapids family shares resources after losing daughter to suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family celebrated life for their 16-year-old daughter after she took her life only a few weeks ago.

Saniah Mickle, a Metro High School student was set to graduate a year early and taught herself to play guitar.

“She liked heavy metal, grunge, and hip-hop,” said Saniah’s mother, Katherine Townsend.

Townsend said she could often be heard playing songs from her favorite band, Nirvana.

“Music was her safe spot,” she said. It was her escape, learning something that she didn’t have any clue how to do.”

Townsend said her young musician was struggling with more than how to play an instrument. She had a hard time fitting in with others. It was something her mom noticed after the start of the pandemic.

“She didn’t have a certain circle to love on her,” said Townsend. “She didn’t feel loved. “She isolated a lot due to not being enough. Not being black enough, not being white enough, not being enough.”

On August 13th, Townsend said her daughter took her own life by taking a mixture of over-the-counter drugs. Saturday, her friends and family celebrated Saniah’s life, shared messages, and remembered the young artist.

“We love that baby very much,” said Chris Townsend, Saniah’s stepfather. “It was something she was going through in her mind that we couldn’t help the only deal with this now is to say she’s at piece she doesn’t have to go through the pain anymore.”

Even more, the Townsends want others to hear their story, remember to reach out to others who may be struggling, and know help is available.

