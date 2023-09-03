Campers brave dangerous heat for Labor Day weekend

Palo, Iowa (KCRG) -This three day weekend many campers are seeing temperatures reach nearly 100 degrees.

TV-9 spoke with people out at Pleasant Creek Campgrounds just outside of Palo about what they’re doing to stay cool.

They say they’re keeping most activity to the mornings and evenings when its not as hot and staying out of the sun during the day.

”So we’ve just been hanging out in the shade, we got some bags that were set up and we were playing with, and we also set up some pools for the kids just to stay cool.” said camper Mike McAllister

Campers said the weather was even nice enough to still have a campfire in the evenings.

