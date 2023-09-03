Show You Care
The 90s continue for your Labor Day

Well as advertised, we made it back into the mid-90s for your Sunday with lots of sunshine. For the evening hours, clear skies will prevail and with a southerly
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Well as advertised, we made it back into the mid-90s for your Sunday with lots of sunshine. For the evening hours, clear skies will prevail and with a southerly wind in play, overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. As we head into Labor day, we will do it all over again with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday is when our next best chance of rain will be in play. We will see a front push through Eastern Iowa which will drop the temperatures substantially with highs still above normal, but much closer to where we should be this time of year. Our average high for this time of year is 79 and we are talking about highs going into the low to mid 80s. Enjoy your evening.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

