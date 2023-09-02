Show You Care
Two sweet tailgate treat recipes to kick-off college football season

KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad and Corey Thompson share some sweeter recipes to take to the tailgate now that college football season is back.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - College football season is back, and weekend mornings are where you’ll find some delicious tips on tailgating recipes over the next several weeks!

Fruit Salsa - by Emily Schrad

Finely chop up some strawberries, kiwis, and granny smith apples and mix them together in a bowl. Oranges are optional, but orange juice can be used instead to give the salsa a little more liquid to it. The recipe is very flexible, you can use whatever fruit you want!

You can use any number of items to scoop the salsa. One is to coat a tortilla in cinnamon and sugar, then bake until crispy. You can also use graham crackers, pita chips, or anything else you find suitable.

Salted nut roll bars - by Corey Thompson

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 12 oz. of peanut butter baking chips
  • 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 10 oz. of mini marshmallows
  • 16 oz. cocktail peanuts

DIRECTIONS: Cover the bottom of a greased  9x13 in. pan with about half of the peanuts. Melt the butter and peanut butter chips in a large bowl or pan. Remove from heat and mix in the marshmallows and sweetened condensed milk. Mix until coated.

Spread the mix over the peanuts, then cover the top with the rest of the peanuts. Press down to make the peanuts stick, then chill the bars until solid.

