National Motorcycle Museum enjoys last few days before permanently closing

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Anamosa, Iowa (KCRG) -After more than 30 years, the National Motorcycle Museum is just days away from closing its doors for the final time.

The museum announced it would be closing due to financial difficulties in January.

The museum has struggled over the past few years through things such as the death of its co-founder John Parham in 2017 and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

His widow and current museum director, Jill, says in the past two months visitors have been supporting them so much that they’ve been selling out of merchandise.

She says for her and her husband they’ve always liked the personal connection people have made with the museum.

“All of the customers has always been the most fabulous part of this whole thing and just watching guys that come in or girls and say you know that was my first bike I used to own that bike when I was 16 years old I first learned to ride on that and that’s one of the things that my husband was his passion always wanted.” said Jill Parham

The museum will be open until Monday September 4th, and they will auction off most of the displays from September 6th, to 9th, onsite near the museum.

