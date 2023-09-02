Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home

Robert Becker, 37.
Robert Becker, 37.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before crashing it, according to law enforcement officials.

Robert Becker, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, eluding law enforcement, second offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and various traffic violations.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were sent to the 4500 block of Martin Court NW after a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers later spotted the vehicle being driven on a road and tried to pull it over. The vehicle, allegedly being operated by Becker, eluded them and lost control, crashing into a home in the 900 block of Wiley Boulevard NW. Becker then attempted to flee the scene but was caught by officers, police said.

Police described the damage to the home as “heavy.”

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and local utility companies were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse dome.
Iowa’s new Child Labor Law ‘inconsistent’ with federal law
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Cedar Rapids teen and his mom charged in Marion shooting
Hannah Priest
Iowa daycare provider charged in death of child
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener

Latest News

S'mores Dip.
A sweet treat option for the Labor Day cookout
Salted nut roll bars.
Two sweet tailgate treat recipes to kick-off college football season
Salted nut roll bars.
Trying two sweet tailgating recipe treats to kick off college football season
S'mores Dip.
A sweet treat option for the Labor Day cookout