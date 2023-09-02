Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing vehicle into home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before crashing it, according to law enforcement officials.

Robert Becker, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, eluding law enforcement, second offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and various traffic violations.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were sent to the 4500 block of Martin Court NW after a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers later spotted the vehicle being driven on a road and tried to pull it over. The vehicle, allegedly being operated by Becker, eluded them and lost control, crashing into a home in the 900 block of Wiley Boulevard NW. Becker then attempted to flee the scene but was caught by officers, police said.

Police described the damage to the home as “heavy.”

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and local utility companies were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.