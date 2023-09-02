Show You Care
Linn County Sheriff's Department looking for man suspected of pushing child into fire pit
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials are looking for a 42-year-old man suspected of shoving a juvenile into a fire pit Saturday morning in Palo.

Officials responded to a call of a juvenile with severe burns to his head and shoulder around 10:35a.m. Deputies were told the boy had come from 1003 1st Street in Palo, and upon arrival, determined that the suspect, Christopher Maas, had shoved the boy into a fire pit. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies made entry into the house on 1st Street but were unable to locate Maas. The incident remains under investigation, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department is looking to make contact with Maas.

