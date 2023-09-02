Show You Care
Hot temperatures arrive, but higher mugginess lags behind

A hot one for the weekend across eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High temperatures will be back to well above normal levels throughout the holiday weekend, as we keep southerly or southwesterly breezes around.

Highs reach the low to mid 90s today, certainly making for a hot day overall. However, dew points will likely staying the low 60s at worst, which is only a little bit humid on our Muggy Meter scale. This will help make those very warm temperatures feel a little bit better, especially when coupled with a decent south or southwest breeze in the 10 to 20 mph range. Still, if you have outdoor plans (such as attending college football games in the state), make sure to take hydration into account and take some breaks in a cooler spot if possible. The sun is also still strong this time of year, so grab the sunscreen, too!

Sunday will be quite similar to Saturday, though even a little bit warmer seems likely with highs in at least the mid 90s for most. Humidity does increase by Labor Day into Tuesday, making for a muggier feel to the air by then. That increase also leads to our one lone chance for some showers and storms in the 9-day forecast, which arrives later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The chance isn’t all that great, but hopefully we can get something out of it.

After that storm system moves by, somewhat cooler air makes its way into the region. Highs will still stay above normal in the mid 80s by the end of the work week, with dry conditions sticking around.

