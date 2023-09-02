Show You Care
Hot for Labor Day Weekend

Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s and a mostly clear sky. We'll have sunshine on Sunday with very hot temperatures.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a sunny, but warm afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Sunday morning, perfect for people heading to church. We’ll have sunshine through the entire day with very hot temperatures in the afternoon. Highs are forecasted to rise into the mid to upper 90s along with heat indexes also in the 90s. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks if you’re spending time outside.

The Week Ahead

The heat wave will continue through the start of the workweek with highs rising into the mid 90s through Tuesday. However, the second half of the workweek will be a bit cooler in the 80s. The only chance for rain we have during the workweek is a slight chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

