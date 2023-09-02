Show You Care
Hawkeye fans at FRYfest are ready for the start of the sports season

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - FRYfest was the unofficial kickoff of the Hawkeye’s Football season honoring legendary coach Hayden Fry.

People were practicing their tailgating with a side of grilled food as they geared up for the first game of the season. It’s a tradition for Easton Sturges and his family.

“I’m excited about the new quarterback,” he said.

However, this FRYfest has more meaning than just getting ready for football. Some people waited in line for up to six hours to meet the Iowa Women’s basketball team.

“I watched them play a lot, and I never got a chance to go up and get their autographs,” said Navaeh Shenke. “Today’s special for me to go up and get an autograph.”

It wasn’t the Women’s basketball team’s first FRYfest, but it was the first with a crowd of people; many of whom were young girls who see these players as their mentors.

“That’s the stuff of dreams,” said Hawkeye Assistant Head Coach Jan Jensen. “When you’ve been coaching as long as we have and trying to build this up, it chokes me up.”

This year, Herky was also celebrating his 75th birthday, and as a gift, Herky on Parade is returning for the first time in ten years. 75 statues will be placed around Johnson County. FRYfest marks the unofficial kickoff of the Hawkeye Football season, but fans seem ready to support anything wearing the Black and Gold.

