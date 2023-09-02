Benton Community’s big line a big reason they’re off to a 1-0 start

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community is coming off a week one shutout victory. In week two, they’ll take on Marion who beat the Bobcats last season. The team said they made some adjustments in their preparation heading into this rematch.

“We went into that game a little soft and that’s what happens when you go in soft,” senior quarterback and safety Owen Tjelmeland said.

Benton Community has not forgotten about their 38-14 loss to Marion last season.

“I’m assuming we came off a win and we weren’t very focused and then we went into the game and no one was focused. No one really expected them to come out like that either,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Brennen Blegan said.

“Last year, we did a poor job too as coaches preparing them for what we were going to see in that game. We got to do a better job of that going into Friday,” Benton Community football head coach Jeff Zittergruen said.

The Bobcats are coming off a 49-0 week one victory over Vinton-Shellsburg, which marks their eighth straight against their county rival.

“We just wanted to go out and play a physical brand of football. I think we were able to establish that at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Zittergruen said.

“We were really prepared going into the game. We knew their plays really well. We knew we were a more physical team than them. We’ve got a bigger front than them. It was just execution,” Tjelmeland added.

A big factor in the Bobcats’ win was their 348 yards on the ground.

“I think this year is one of the biggest lines we’ve had in the past 10 to 20 years,” Blegan said. “Coming into a game like that, with as big of line as we’ve got offensive and defensive, our advantage is going to be physicality and size.”

One hundred and sixty-four of those yards came from Tjelmeland. The senior played wide receiver last season, but has switched to quarterback.

“He’s done a really good job so far in reading defenses and finding whatever his key is on the play. Whether or not he has to give the ball or run the ball, he’s made a lot of really good decisions for us so far,” Zittergruen said.

Tjelmeland gives a lot of the credit to experienced group of guys in front of him.

“On the stat sheet it’s going to show I had 160 yards, Brenden Heying had 80 yards, it still takes something, but with them it just makes it super easy on all of us. It’s really nice to have a good line like that,” Tjelmeland said.

The Bobcats know their play upfront will set the tone against the Wolves.

“Their line was destroyed by the end of the first quarter, so if we can bring that same energy with the line up front and our linebackers filling gaps, we’ll be all good,” Tjelmeland said about their week one game.

The Bobcats and Wolves kickoff at 7:30 P.M.

