Warming trend begins today with a hot Labor Day weekend ahead

September is here but fall-like weather will have to wait as summer hangs on through the holiday weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is here but fall-like weather will have to wait as summer hangs on through the holiday weekend.

Today begins our warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s across eastern Iowa this afternoon, aided in part by a southerly breeze.

Humidity remains low still today but we will see dew points climbing in the coming days. Temperatures climb too with many of us topping out in the low to mid 90s Saturday-Tuesday. Humidity levels rise by Tuesday but will lag behind somewhat and the start of the holiday weekend should feel warm but not too muggy.

A slim chance for storms is possible Tuesday but chances remain quite small and that is the only rain chance in the forecast.

