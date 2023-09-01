Warming trend begins today with a hot Labor Day weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is here but fall-like weather will have to wait as summer hangs on through the holiday weekend.

Today begins our warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s across eastern Iowa this afternoon, aided in part by a southerly breeze.

Temperatures begin warming today with 90s ahead for the weekend. (KCRG)

Humidity remains low still today but we will see dew points climbing in the coming days. Temperatures climb too with many of us topping out in the low to mid 90s Saturday-Tuesday. Humidity levels rise by Tuesday but will lag behind somewhat and the start of the holiday weekend should feel warm but not too muggy.

The Iowa game will start off in the lower 80s but temperatures rise to the low and mid 90s by the end of the game and when the Cyclones and Panthers are kicking off. (KCRG)

Temperatures will be comfortable for tailgate time but during the game temperatures will climb into the 90s. (KCRG)

A slim chance for storms is possible Tuesday but chances remain quite small and that is the only rain chance in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.