Warming trend begins today, hits peak during Labor Day weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes are underway to our weather pattern, sending temperatures higher over the next few days.

You’ll already notice some changes today, though we’ll keep the same sunny skies from the last few days around. A southerly breeze that will pick up during the afternoon will help contribute to warmer highs, likely reaching the mid 80s for most. Some in the east may be a little cooler, and some in the west a little higher. That’s as the warmer air mass continues to move in from the Plains for the weekend.

Highs will likely be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with those types of air temperatures extending into the early portion of next week. Labor Day weekend starts off with reasonable dew points in the 60 degree range, give or take a few degrees, for Saturday and Sunday, meaning it won’t be overwhelmingly muggy during that time. To go along with the warmth, a bit of a breeze will be there each day, which may provide some subtle relief from the warmer temperatures.

While heat index values won’t be as much of a concern, compared to our last heat wave, temperatures in this range can still cause some issues after longer times spent in them. Make sure to watch your hydration this weekend, especially if planning to attend the season’s first college football games or the like.

Humidity increases by Monday into Tuesday, though, and you’ll notice the muggier feel to the air. Eventually, a storm system arrives later on Tuesday to work with that moisture and potentially provide some shower and storm activity later in the day into Tuesday night. It’s our only chance for rainfall in the 9-day forecast, so hopefully we can get something meaningful out of it.

Behind that system, temperatures will drop a little bit but not by a wide margin. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, which is several degrees above normal for the early part of September.

