Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Vinton Parks and Recreation seeks public input on designs for Community Visioning Program

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vinton, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton Parks and Rec Department is looking at the final designs for its Community Visioning Program.

Vinton is one of ten cities in the statewide program designed to integrate landscape planning and design with sustainable action.

Vinton is considering new lights and a sidewalk along Highway 150 near Vinton-Shellsburg High School which could improve accessibility issues in that area.

“I’ve lived here my whole life in town. It’s something that I don’t think or hadn’t passively thought about and now I can’t drive around town without noticing this stuff, and so it’s nice to finally have on paper the problem areas and where we can really hone in on,” said Assistant Director of Parks & Rec Scott Wirth.

Wirth says the committee will present its proposals to the city council in the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

Jefferson gets revenge on Marshalltown, winning 40-0 at Kingston Stadium
Jefferson gets revenge on Marshalltown, winning 40-0 at Kingston Stadium
Athlete of the Week: Ishara Kalolero
Athlete of the Week: Ishara Kalolero
Salvation Army searching for volunteers
The Salvation Army in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is looking for new volunteers to help with its free lunches.
Cedar Rapids School District in race to get enough signatures to put bond referendum on ballot
Cedar Rapids School District looking for signatures to add $220 million bond issue to November ballot