Vinton Parks and Recreation seeks public input on designs for Community Visioning Program

Vinton, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton Parks and Rec Department is looking at the final designs for its Community Visioning Program.

Vinton is one of ten cities in the statewide program designed to integrate landscape planning and design with sustainable action.

Vinton is considering new lights and a sidewalk along Highway 150 near Vinton-Shellsburg High School which could improve accessibility issues in that area.

“I’ve lived here my whole life in town. It’s something that I don’t think or hadn’t passively thought about and now I can’t drive around town without noticing this stuff, and so it’s nice to finally have on paper the problem areas and where we can really hone in on,” said Assistant Director of Parks & Rec Scott Wirth.

Wirth says the committee will present its proposals to the city council in the next few months.

