Vet shortage impacts Iowa City puppy that was shot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kevin Pham and Amiya Moretta are the proud owners of ten golden retrievers, or as they call them, “the pack.” But on August 9th around 7 in the evening one of their puppies, Chili, was shot while playing in their neighbor’s yard.

“He ran towards us, he came to us and he was like hyperventilating, and he was like, covered in blood. And, like, obviously he was, like, really scared.” said Moretta.

The couple, who’ve raised Chili, his parents, and seven siblings since they were born, grabbed Chili and tried to get him help.

“We called the vet and were like “Our dog’s been shot!” First we called Bright Eyes and Bushy Tail and then, they didn’t have, like, a surgeon available. They were like, “Go to Blue Pearl!” and we’re like “Ok.” So we go to Blue Pearl and we get there and then Blue Pearl was closed, this was the one in Cedar Rapids.” said Moretta.

Fortunately, they were able to call their trainer, who had his vet tech license and instructed them to make a tourniquet to minimize Chili’s bleeding while they made the almost two-hour drive to Blue Pearl Des Moines - the only emergency vet clinic that had the staff available to help.

“It was only 7pm, it was light. Like, it was just like... we were just in full shock and like I was just, like, so scared that he wasn’t going to make it.” said Moretta.

Veterinary clinics across Iowa have been struggling to deal with a vet shortage that’s been ongoing since the beginning of the pandemic, meaning places like Blue Pearl Cedar Rapids have to close or cut hours and aren’t always able to help animals in need of emergency care.

“I mean it’s so bad here in Iowa I’ve been considering, like, getting a vet tech license myself. Just so that I can, you know, treat my dogs when I need to.” said Pham.

Fortunately, Chili survived the ordeal, but vets were unable to remove the bullet from his torso, so recovery will be a long process for him and the rest of his pack. KCRG-TV9 reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, who is currently investigating the shooting, but they declined to comment. But Chili is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

